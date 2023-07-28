Politicians thriving on politics of graveyards unnerved: Devender Singh Rana

Jammu, July 28: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that peacefully transforming, blooming and progressing Jammu and Kashmir has unnerved those playing politics over graves, relegating them to political wilderness they had never dreamt of.
According to a press release, he was interacting with senior BJP functionaries, workers and the people assembled during the weekly public grievances redressal camp at the party headquarters.
Rana referred to fast changing scenario across the Union Territory with tourism influx registering new marks, Shri Amarnathji Yatra surpassing records of sorts, Muharram procession taking place after 34 years and the era of stone-pelting and shutdown culture evaporating like the exploitative politics of the elite class believing Jammu and Kashmir as their fiefdom.
“They are dumb struck as their fake narratives are working no more now”, Mr Devender Rana said. He added that while understanding the changing mood, they are not giving up true to the character of wolves who lose teeth but not their nature. “The politicians of deceit and deception have played their innings cunningly for over four decades by bullying New Delhi on the one hand and instigating people against the mainstream on the other hand to have the best of both the worlds. This has been their formula to remain leeched to the chair, no matter how much the people suffer. But, the game is over now as the people have started reading between the lines and relishing the dividends of peace and normalcy. Seen is believing,” he said. Rana referred to unprecedented enthusiasm among the people in Kashmir, who have opened up their arms for the tourists by switching over to stay-home culture due to hundred percent occupancy in hotels and lodges.