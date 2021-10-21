Politics of hate being used as a weapon to win elections: Farooq Abdullah

Abdullah called upon people to fight hate to save Jammu and Kashmir as well as the country, and warned that if hatred continues to grow, India's disintegration cannot be stopped.

"We have to fight communalism. We have to bring down the wall of hatred being created between Hindus and Muslims. We have to end this hatred. Without this, neither India survives nor this state (J&K). If we have to save India, we have to put an end to this hate," Abdullah told his party workers here.

He said that the politics of hate has been made a weapon based on which elections are being won since Independence. "...I have seen this in every election since Independence. Muslim leaders are taken to Muslim areas and Hindu leaders go to Hindu areas," he said.