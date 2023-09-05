Poster-making competition on ‘Digital Empowerment of Citizens’ held in Ramgarh

Samba, Sep 4: Government Degree College Ramgarh today organised a poster-making competition on ‘Digital Empowerment of Citizens’ as a part of the series of the activities being organized by College to observe ‘J&K Digital Week-2023’.
These activities are organized by the NSS unit ‘Prabha’ and Department of Computer Application under able guidance and coordination of Principal of the College, Prof. (Dr.) Geetanjali Andotra.
The organizing committee of the events to be held during the J&K Digital Week-2023 includes Dr. Shamsher Lal, Dr. Rahul Kundal, and Sunil Kumar.
On the occasion, Dr. Shamsher Lal, NSS Program Officer and Coordinator, said that digital technology has transformed nearly every aspect of modern life. Travel, work, shopping, entertainment, and communications are just some of the areas that have been revolutionized in recent decades. It's now rare to find an electronic device or piece of machinery that doesn't incorporate digital technology in some way.