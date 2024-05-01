Power shut down in Jammu areas

Jammu, May 1: Chief Engineer (Distribution), JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Industrial Area SIDCO Ghatti, Channi, Marheen, Paharpur, Rajbagh, Chandwan, Haria-Chack, Nanan Barnoti and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 2 and 3 from 6 am to 10 am.

Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Jogpur, Industry and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 2 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Old Vijaypur, Vijaypur, Vijaypur Industry and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 3 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Jerda and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 3 and 5 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Mahal and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 2, 4 and 6 from 10 am to 2 pm.