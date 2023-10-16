Power shutdown

Jammu, Oct 16: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Industrial area Ghatti, M/s Varun Beverages and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 18 from 11 am to 11.45 am and 3 pm to 3.30 pm.
Similarly, the power supply to City, Choudharynar, Ghambhir, PWD, and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 19 from 9 am to 2 pm.
Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Khokhyal, Ajijpur, Nadoli, Tathabar and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 17 from 8 am to 10 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Nagri and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 18 from 8 am to 10 am.