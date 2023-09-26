Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Similarly, the power supply to Chakroi, Pindi, Hansa, Satraiyan, Flora, BOP, Tanda, Kirpind, Seed Farm, Ward No. 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10 (RS Pura), paper Mill, Dablehar, Badyal, Chowalla, Sarore, Jakh, Jogpur, Raika, Industry, Patli and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 28 from 7 am to 11 am. Likewise, the power supply to Data Talab, Birpur, MES, Rathnuchak, Kaluchak, Sainik Colony, Gura Utterbehni, Mandal, Raya, Sandhi, Purmandal and its adjoining areas will remain affected on October 01 from 7 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Nandpur-Baba Chamilyal, BSF, Ablad, iPindi, Jherada and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 30 from 7 am to 12 noon. Likewise, the power supply to Kamore, Rangoor Camp, Barota and its adjoining areas will remain affected on October 01 from 7 am to 12 noon.