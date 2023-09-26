Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Jammu, Sep 26: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Nanan, Barnoti, Chann Arorian, Marheen, Paharpur, Bishnah, Bishnah Town, Deoli, Bana Chak, Sarore, Kotli and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 28 from 6 am to 10 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Chakroi, Pindi, Hansa, Satraiyan, Flora, BOP, Tanda, Kirpind, Seed Farm, Ward No. 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10 (RS Pura), paper Mill, Dablehar, Badyal, Chowalla, Sarore, Jakh, Jogpur, Raika, Industry, Patli and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 28 from 7 am to 11 am. Likewise, the power supply to Data Talab, Birpur, MES, Rathnuchak, Kaluchak, Sainik Colony, Gura Utterbehni, Mandal, Raya, Sandhi, Purmandal and its adjoining areas will remain affected on October 01 from 7 am to 11 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Nandpur-Baba Chamilyal, BSF, Ablad, iPindi, Jherada and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 30 from 7 am to 12 noon. Likewise, the power supply to Kamore, Rangoor Camp, Barota and its adjoining areas will remain affected on October 01 from 7 am to 12 noon.
Similarly, the power supply to Thanamandi, Fatehpur, Behrote, Plangarh, Bawali, Shadra Sharief and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 28 and 30 from 7 am to 3 pm.
Likewise, the power supply to City, Choudharynar, Gambhir, PWD and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 01 from 7 am to 3 pm. Similarly, the power supply to Nagrota, Sainik School, Kattal Battal, Nidor, Dhok and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 01 from 6 am to 11 am.
Likewise, the power supply to Gajansoo, Buduchack, Lahorichak, Gangochak, Chinor Farm, Pargwal and adjoining area will remain affected on September 30 from 6 am to 11 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Lakad Mandi, Patoli, Janipur Colony, Pamposh Colony, Ambredhar Nagar, High Court, Daily Excelsior, Statistical Office and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 01 from 6 am to 11 am.
Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Jakh, Ghagwal, PHE, Tapyal, Sarore Local, Old Complex Industry Feeder and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 28 from 5 am to 10 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Sarore Local, Sarore Industry and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 01 from 5 am to 10 am. Likewise, the power supply to Barnoti, Flote, Mai Chack, Sakta Chack Industry, Sakta Chack Local and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 27 and 29 from 6 am to 9 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Chadwal, Chappki, Tanda, Fattu Chack and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 30 and October 01 from 6 am to 10 am.