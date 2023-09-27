Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Similarly, the power supply to Upper Barnai, Lower Muthi, Paloura, JK Colony, Chandan Vihar, PHE Roop Mahar, MES Rajouri Lines, Patoli, BSF Paloura and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 30 from 7 am to 11 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Lahri Bathri, Mandli, Dewal, Billawar, PHE, Channera, Bhaddu and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 1 from 8 am to 10 am.