Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Jammu, Oct 7: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Gandhi Nagar, Nanak Nagar, Railhead Complex, Jammu University, DC Office, Boria PHE, Sunjwan, Narwal, Bathindi, Channi Himmat, Transport Nagar and the areas being fed from Grid Stations- Sidhra, Janipur, Jhajjarkotli, BB-I & BB-II, Bari Brahmana, Industrial Area, Birpur Complex, Jakh, Vijaypur and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 8 from 7 am to 12 noon.
Similarly, the power supply to Banihal, Khari, Ramsoo, Ukhral and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 8 from 8 am to 1 pm.
Likewise, the power supply to Battal Ballian and Air Force will remain affected on October 9 from 9 am to 2 pm.
Similarly, the power supply to Amoree, Rangoor Camp, Narota, Mahal, Abtal, Nanga and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 10 from 7 am to 12 noon.
Likewise, the power supply to Phllian, Ganseshuchak, Paraladpur, Makwal, Sohanjana, Hakkal, Raipur, Gujjarbasti and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 10 from 6 am to 11 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Premanagar, Thatri, Dhara, Changa, Bhatyas, Gundoh and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 10 from 8 am to 1 pm.