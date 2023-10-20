Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Similarly, the power supply to Industry Babliana, Digiana, Jeevan Nagar, parts of Gangyal and adjoining areas will remain affected from October 22 from 8 am to 12 noon.

Likewise, the power supply to Chakroi, Pindi, Hansa, Satraiyan, Flora, BOP, Tanda, Kirpind, Seed Farm, WardNo. 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10 (RS Pura), Paper Mill, Dablehar, Badyal, Chowalla and its adjoining areas will remain affected from October 25 from 8 am to 12 noon.