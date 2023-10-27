Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Jammu, Oct 27: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to MES Basholi, RTIC Basantpur, Dhanna, Thein and adjoining areas will remain affected from October 29 from 6 am to 10 am.
Similarly, the power supply to All industry feeders emanating from R/Stns Ghatti-Il, Ghatti-III, Ghatti-IV & Ghatti-V, Jathana Feeder from Ghatti-III, M/s Varun Beverages, Ind area Bari Brahmana, Narbada, Palli, Changran, Nagri, Jarmal, Airwan, Jakhbar and adjoining areas will remain affected from October 29 from 7 am to 11 am.
Likewise, the power supply to Thanamandi, Fatehpur, Behrote, Plangarh, Bawali, Shadra Sharief and adjoining areas will remain affected from October 28 from 9 am to 5 pm.
Similarly, the power supply to Hatli, Bijjat, Khanyara, Jagatpur, Maroli, Tridwan and adjoining areas will remain affected from October 30 from 7 am to 11 am.
Likewise, the power supply to Battal Ballian and adjoining areas will remain affected from October 29 from 8 am to 2 pm.
Similarly, the power supply to Banihal, Khari, Ramsoo, Ukhral, Neel and adjoining areas will remain affected from October 29 from 9 am to 3 pm.
Likewise, the power supply to Pouni, Shiv Khouri, Dadua, Bharakh, Ransoo, Talwara, Data Talab, Birpur, MES, Rathnuchak, Kaluchak, Sainik Colony, Gura Utterbehni, Mandal, Raya, Sandhi, Purmandal and its adjoining areas will remain affected from October 29 from 7 am to 12 noon.
Similarly, the power supply to Vijaypur, PHE Industry and adjoining areas will remain affected from October 28 from 6 am to 10 am.
Likewise, the power supply to Sarore, Jakh, Jogpur, Raika, Industry, Patli and adjoining areas will remain affected from October 29 from 10 am to 11 am.
Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to ADC quarters backside, Billawar, Mud Mohalla and adjoining areas will remain affected from October 28 from 6 am to 10 am.