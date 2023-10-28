Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Jammu, Oct 28: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Upper Barnai, Lower Muthi, Paloura, JK Colony, Chandanvihar, PHE Roop Mahar, MES Rajouri Lines, Patoli, BSF Paloura and adjoining areas will remain affected from October 30 from 7 am to 11 am.
Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Koulpur, Bandral, Vijaypur-I, Vijaypur-II and adjoining areas will remain affected from October 29 and 30 from 7 am to 11 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Kaluchack, Birpur Complex Kartholi, Industries under feeder Industry- 2nd and its adjoining areas will remain affected on October 29 from 7 am to 11 am.