Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Koulpur, Bandral, Vijaypur-I, Vijaypur-II and adjoining areas will remain affected from October 29 and 30 from 7 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Kaluchack, Birpur Complex Kartholi, Industries under feeder Industry- 2nd and its adjoining areas will remain affected on October 29 from 7 am to 11 am.