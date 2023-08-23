Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Jammu, Aug 22: Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Kalu Chack, Bari Brahmana, Patli, Jakh and adjoining areas will remain affected on August 25 from 6 am to 10 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Ghatti, SIDCO Industrial Ghatti and adjoining areas will remain affected on August 23 from 8 am to 9 am.
Likewise, the power supply to Smailpur and its adjoining areas will remain affected on August 23 and 25 from 6 am to 10 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Badhori feeder and its adjoining areas will remain affected on August 24 and 26 from 6 am to 10 am.