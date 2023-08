Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Similarly, the power supply to Vijay Nagar, Sain Mohalla, Indra Colony, Bhagwati Nagar, Agriculture Complex, Baba Sehaj Nath Part of Patel Nagar, Part of Puran Nagar, Kheriyan, Sari Raipur Sari Jagir, part of Sari Kashmiri, Mohalla Trilokpur near Exchange SRORA, DRDO Hospital, Shakti Nagar, Patel Nagar, Kailash Nagar, Canal Road, Rajpura, PHE, AG Office, Polytechnic College, Bakshi Nagar, Shiv Nagar, CID office and adjoining areas will remain affected on Aug 28 from 6 am to 10 am.