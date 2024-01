Jammu, Jan 3: Superintending Engineer, O&M Circle Rajouri (JPDCL) has informed that the power supply to Pyt Thandapani, Municipality Sunderbani, Ward No. 6, 7, 8 and 9 Sunderbani will remain affected on January 4, 6, 8 and 10 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Tehsil office Rajouri, Gujjar Mandi and DC Office will remain affected on January 7 from 9 am to 3 pm.