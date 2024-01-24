Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Jammu, Jan 24: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Sangaldan, Maitra and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 25 from 9 am to 5.30 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Chenani, Kud, Sudhmahadev, DhunaBarmeen and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 27 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to TalabTillo, Kabir Colony, Bohri, Bharat Nagar, PHE, Top Paloura, Best Price and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 27 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Tanda, Miran Sahib, Simbal, Kotli, Darsopur, Trishul Bottle and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 27 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Abdullian, Kang, Korotona and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 27 from 10 am to 2 pm.