Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Jammu, Sep 1: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to District Doda and Kishtwar will remain affected on September 03 from 6 am to 11 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Industrial area Bari Brahmana and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 03 from 7 am to 10 am.
Likewise, the power supply to Seora, Kunjwani, Bandurakh, Shanker Colony, EktaVihar, Dental Colony, Bakshi Colony and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 03 from 6 am to 10 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Shakti Nagar, Patel Nagar, Kailash Nagar, Canal Road, Rajpura, PHE, AG Office, Polytech College, Bakshi Nagar, Shiv Nagar and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 05 from 6 am to 10 am.
Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Baba Chambiyal and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 02 and 04 from 6 am to 10 am.
Similarly, the power supply to BSF and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 04 from 6 am to 10 am. Likewise, the power supply to Jerda and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 02 from 6 am to 10 am.