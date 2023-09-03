Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Similarly, the power supply to Mandi, Loran and Jullas will remain affected on Sept 3 from 7 am to 1 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Shakti Nagar, Patel Nagar, Kailash Nagar, Canal Road, Rajpura, PHE, AG Office, Polytech College, Bakshi Nagar, Shiv Nagar, Palm Island to Pawan Ice Cream and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 05 from 6 am to 10 am.