Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Jammu, Sep 2: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Sumber, Railway and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 3, 4 & 5 from 9 am to 5 pm.
Similarly, the power supply to Mandi, Loran and Jullas will remain affected on Sept 3 from 7 am to 1 pm.
Likewise, the power supply to Shakti Nagar, Patel Nagar, Kailash Nagar, Canal Road, Rajpura, PHE, AG Office, Polytech College, Bakshi Nagar, Shiv Nagar, Palm Island to Pawan Ice Cream and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 05 from 6 am to 10 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Yatri Niwas, Bhawaninagar, Gole Gujral, Talab Tillo, Trilokpur, Panjpeer, Nitco Lane, Vikas Nagar, Sari Rakhwal, Pounichak and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 6 from 6 am to 10 am.
Likewise, the power supply to Industry area Bari Brahmana will remain affected on September 3 from 9 am to 11 am.
Similarly, the power supply to Dinga, Amb, Kootah, Chadwal, Jandi, Dayalachak, Hiranagar and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 05 from 8 am to 10 am.
Likewise, the power supply to Palli, Barwal, PHE, Industry and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 06 from 8 am to 10 am.
Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Sallan, Mela, Bhaiya, Patyari, Packka Kootha, Parngoli, Kadather and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 03 from 6 am to 10 am.