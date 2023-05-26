Power shutdown schedule announced for parts of Jammu

Jammu, May 26: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Lamberi, Bagnoti, Narian, Chwki-Jangher, Qila, Darhal, Lam, laroka, Dabbar, Dharat, Gagrote, Nowshera town and adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 29 from 6 am to 10 am.
Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to ADC Quarters backside, Mud Mohalla, Billawar Town and Kishanpur shall remain affected on May 27 and 28 from 7 am to 10 am.
Similarly, the power supply to ADC Quarters backside, Mud Mohalla, Billawar Town, Kishanpur and PHE shall remain affected on May 30 from 8 am to 10 am.
Likewise, the power supply to Jogpur, 17 Miles, Swankha More, Najwal, Industry Feeder area and adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 27 from 6 am to 10 am.