Power shutdown schedule announced for parts of Jammu

Similarly, the power supply to ADC Quarters backside, Mud Mohalla, Billawar Town, Kishanpur and PHE shall remain affected on May 30 from 8 am to 10 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Jogpur, 17 Miles, Swankha More, Najwal, Industry Feeder area and adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 27 from 6 am to 10 am.