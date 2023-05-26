Prashant Goyal posted as Principal Secy HUDD

Jammu, May 26: In a minor administrative reshuffle, J&K government Friday transferred senior IAS officer and Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce (I&C) department Prashant Goyal and posted him as Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD), with immediate effect.
He has relieved PDD Principal Secretary H Rajesh Prasad of his additional charge.
Meanwhile, senior IPS officer and Inspector General of Police, Traffic, J&K Vlkramjit Singh has been given the charge of the post of Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce department.
“Prashant Goyal, IAS (AGMUT:1993), Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, holding additional charge of Managing Director, JKIDFC, is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, relieving, H Rajesh Prasad, IAS (AGMUT:1995), Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department (PDD) of the additional charge of the post,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner secretary Sanjeev Verma.