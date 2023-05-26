Prashant Goyal posted as Principal Secy HUDD

“Prashant Goyal, IAS (AGMUT:1993), Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, holding additional charge of Managing Director, JKIDFC, is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, relieving, H Rajesh Prasad, IAS (AGMUT:1995), Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department (PDD) of the additional charge of the post,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner secretary Sanjeev Verma.