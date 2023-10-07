Prelim exam for posts of Civil Judge today | 7 JKAS officers appointed as observers

The exam is being conducted by the Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on October 8, 2023, in two sessions at Jammu and Srinagar centres.

As per GAD order, at Jammu Centre, Joint Director Forensic Science Laboratory, Jammu Gurmukh Singh; Joint Director Handloom, Jammu Pardeep Singh and Development Officer Handicrafts (Textiles), Jammu Fareed Ahmad Kohli will be the observers.