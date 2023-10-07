Prelim exam for posts of Civil Judge today | 7 JKAS officers appointed as observers

Jammu, Oct 7: The government Saturday appointed seven Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers as the 'observers' for overseeing the conduct of preliminary examination for the posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the Subordinate Judiciary.
The exam is being conducted by the Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on October 8, 2023, in two sessions at Jammu and Srinagar centres.
As per GAD order, at Jammu Centre, Joint Director Forensic Science Laboratory, Jammu Gurmukh Singh; Joint Director Handloom, Jammu Pardeep Singh and Development Officer Handicrafts (Textiles), Jammu Fareed Ahmad Kohli will be the observers.
Joint Director Hospitality and Protocol, Kashmir Fayaz Ahmad Fayaz; Additional Mission Director J&K Rural Livelihood Mission, Kashmir Reyaz Ahmad Beigh; Joint Director Information, Kashmir Mohammad Aslam and Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports, Kashmir Waseem Raja will be the observers at Srinagar Centre.
“The exact deployment of these officers shall be made by the J&K Public Service Commission,” GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma directed.