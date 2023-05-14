Premier of Mukesh Reshi’s action movie ‘Nidarr’ held

Jammu, May 14: Senior BJP leaders Devender Singh Rana and Surjeet Singh Slathia today envisioned a bright future for talent from Jammu and Kashmir in cinema, art and culture while hailing the huge strides made by son of soil Mukesh Rishi and his son Raghav Rishi who made his debut in the film, a press release said.
Nidarr is backed by Aanandah Pictures and produced by Mukesh Rishi. The action-thriller movie is directed by Mandeep Chaahal and its story is written by Marukh Mirza Beig. The dialogues of the film are penned by Surmeet Maavi and Kumaar has penned the lyrics for the Punjabi venture.
Rana was speaking in an informal chat with film critics and artists at the premier of the famous cine actor Mukesh Rishi’s Punjabi movie ‘Nidarr’ featuring his son Raghav Rishi and Kulnoor Brar here this evening.
He lauded the efforts of the veteran film personality from Samba, saying he has made Jammu proud by his dint of determination, hard work and above all talent. He hoped that Raghav Rishi will come to the expectations of the cinegoers in his debut film.
Complimenting Rishi and his actor son Raghav besides the star-cast of ‘Nidarr’, Surjeet Singh Slathia said the long wait of movie lovers is over who were awaiting the release of the film after its trailer caught the imagination of the critics and the art lovers.
He said Jammu has no dearth of talent and the need is to identify and fine-tune it on a larger platform. He expressed satisfaction over the young artists from this part of the country making a mark in the film industry.