Premier of Mukesh Reshi’s action movie ‘Nidarr’ held

Nidarr is backed by Aanandah Pictures and produced by Mukesh Rishi. The action-thriller movie is directed by Mandeep Chaahal and its story is written by Marukh Mirza Beig. The dialogues of the film are penned by Surmeet Maavi and Kumaar has penned the lyrics for the Punjabi venture.

Rana was speaking in an informal chat with film critics and artists at the premier of the famous cine actor Mukesh Rishi’s Punjabi movie ‘Nidarr’ featuring his son Raghav Rishi and Kulnoor Brar here this evening.