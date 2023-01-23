Preparation for National Voters Day finalised

Samba, Jan 23: A meeting to review the arrangements for the celebration of upcoming National Voters Day was held in the DC office Samba here today.
The meeting was chaired by Additional District Development Commissioner Samba Rajinder Singh, in which SDM Ramkesh Sharma, ACR Manu Hansa, SDM Vinay Sharma, Dy DEO, DIO, CEO, SVEEP, representatives of Degree Colleges, HSS and other concerned officials were present.
Threadbare discussions were held in the meeting on the arrangements to be placed in and activities to be conducted on occasion of the NVD to be held on 25th January.