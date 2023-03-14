Preparations for smooth conduct of upcoming JKSSB exams assessed in Kathua

At the outset, a detailed discussion was held in order to ensure smooth, fair and transparent conduct of JKSSB Exams.

The DC stressed on ensuring robust arrangements at the designated exam centres and taking necessary measures with regard to power supply, availability of drinking water, seating arrangements, security, law and order and other related issues. He also called upon the concerned officers to ensure proper functioning of computers in the exam Centre along with deployment of computer knowing staff of the school education department and other Government employees to check the operation of gadgets.