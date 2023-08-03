Preparedness of possible dengue epidemic reviewed

Addressing the officers during the meeting, Secretary Health emphasized that dengue is emerging threat in the coming months as it is seasonal disease of monsoon and post-monsoon period. He exhorted upon all the stake holders to focus on three pronged strategy for control and prevention of dengue like case management, IEC/BCC and Integrated Vector Control Management.

The Secretary called upon the officers for aggressive IEC/BCC campaign for awareness of the community be carried out on local radio, television and through Jammu Municipal Corporation garbage collection Vans.