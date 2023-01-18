President Gandhi Global Family, ex-MLC, PRI representatives call on LG

Jammu, Jan 18: Padma Shri Dr SP Varma, President Gandhi Global Family, J&K called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today at Raj Bhawan.
Padma Shri Dr SP Varma discussed with the Lt Governor various issues pertaining to development of the UT. He also highlighted the need for encouraging the youth to follow the path of peace shown by Mahatma Gandhi.
Ramesh Arora, former Legislator also met Lt Governor and hailed the UT Administration for taking necessary steps for the welfare of minority community employees working in Kashmir. He also put forth issues related to industrial development. A delegation of PRI members from Kokernag headed by Praveena Akhtar, BDC Chairperson submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to road and bridge infrastructure, besides other developmental issues of Kokernag area.
Mohd. Amin Shah, BJP District President, Ganderbal projected important infrastructure development issues in the district pertaining to widening of Behama chowk road, children hospital and hydropower project.
Meanwhile, Dr Manoj Gupta, Director, Agri Industries Vikas Chamber also called on the Lt Governor and informed him about the upcoming initiatives of his organisation aiming at promotion of local agriculture products and food processing sector and a conclave on National Education Policy.
Later, Adv. Ch. Rashid Azam Inqlabi of International Gujjar Mahasabha also met Lt Governor and put forth demands related to promotion of Gojri language, installation of hand-pumps in border areas, rationalization of staff at Degree Colleges and other such matters.
The Lt Governor, while interacting with the visiting representatives, said that the J&K administration is committed to working for all the sections of the society.
The Lt Governor assured the deputations that all their genuine concerns would be looked into meticulously for early redressal.