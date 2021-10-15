President Kovind visits Northern Command in Udhampur, interacts with soldiers

Srinagar Oct 15: President Ramnath Kovind on Thursday interacted with Army soldiers and officials of all ranks along with their families at the Northern Command in J&K's Udhampur district during his 2-day visit to J&K and Ladakh union territories.
An Army spokesman said that the President extended best wishes to the soldiers at the Northern Command on the occasion of Dussehra.
On Thursday, the President arrived in Leh in Ladakh UT and performed Sindhu Darshan Puja at Sindhu Ghat on his first day of the visit.
He is scheduled to celebrate Dussehra with the Indian Army soldiers at Drass in the Ladakh region today.