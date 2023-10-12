President Murmu inaugurates Skywalk, remodelled Parvati Bhawan at Vaishno Devi shrine

She also paid obeisance at the Shrine on the second day of her two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. The President was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha.

The 200-meter skywalk, situated 20 feet above the track level, has been completed at a cost of Rs 9.89 crore to enhance the pilgrimage experience. It separates the path taken by pilgrims to the Bhawan and the return route after visiting the shrine, officials said.

Officials added that the skywalk will help lessen the problem of multidirectional pilgrim flow and smoothen flow of pilgrims between Manokamna Bhawan and Gate No-3. It will also assist in decongesting the flow of pilgrims and improving crowd management at Bhawan during peak periods.