Press Club Jammu felicitates chairperson Waqf Board

Addressing a felicitation function organized by the management of the Press Club of Jammu on her appointment as chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that properties of the Waqf Board would be properly utilized for the welfare of the people.

She said, “Apart from properties, including shrines, mosques and educational institutions across the Union Territory, the J&K Waqf Board looks after two universities and one nursing college.”