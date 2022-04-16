Press Club Jammu felicitates chairperson Waqf Board

Jammu, Apr 16: Stressing on strengthening communal harmony and brotherhood for inclusive growth and development of Jammu and Kashmir, newly appointed chairperson of Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi on Saturday sought support of all sections of the society to aggressively pursue an agenda of peace in the Union Territory.
Addressing a felicitation function organized by the management of the Press Club of Jammu on her appointment as chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that properties of the Waqf Board would be properly utilized for the welfare of the people.
She said, “Apart from properties, including shrines, mosques and educational institutions across the Union Territory, the J&K Waqf Board looks after two universities and one nursing college.”
She said that she had already initiated the process to maintain the sanctity of the religious places. Expressing her gratitude to the Press Club of Jammu for felicitating her, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that it was all due to the support of Jammu media that she got recognition at the national level. “I am indebted to the Jammu media in general and Press Club Jammu in particular for supporting me,” she said.