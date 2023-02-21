Prestigious Dhrupad awards for Soporis

The Dhrupad Mela is the biggest Dhrupad music festival of the world. Pt Bhajan Sopori was awarded the Maharaja Banaras Vibhuti Narayan Singh Award 2023 for his unparalleled contribution to music and Dhrupad in particular. The award was received by his wife Prof Aparna Sopori.

Pt Abhay Sopori, the present representative of his Gharana, was presented with the Maharaja Swati Tirunal Travancore Award 2023 for his outstanding work in Dhrupad.