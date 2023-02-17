Principal Secretary Forest chairs Inter Agency workshop on Wildlife Crime

The workshop, organized by the Department of Wildlife Protection at Convention Centre here, was attended by various stakeholder departments including Police, Customs, Crime Branch, Forest Protection Force, Forest Territorial and Wildlife Protection Department.

Principal Secretary, in his address, laid stress on stronger coordination among stakeholder agencies while mentioning that protection of environment and wildlife is our constitutional duty. He exhorted upon the frontline field participants to prepare complete cases so that culprits involved in wildlife crime and illegal trade of wildlife contraband are punished by competent courts under law. He emphasized on laying a credible network, use of technology and intelligence gathering to effectively combat the menace.