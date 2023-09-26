Principal Secretary Forest Dheeraj Gupta to be interim BOPEE chairman

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) Act, 2002, the government hereby orders that Dheeraj Gupta, IAS (AGMUT:1993), Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment shall discharge functions of Chairman, J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations, in addition to his own duties, as an interim arrangement, till further orders, in place of Raj Kumar Goyal, IAS (AGMUT:1990), Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department,” read a notification issued by General Administration Department.