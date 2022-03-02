Principal Secy HED launches Learning Management System in colleges

Jammu, March 2: Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Rohit Kansal launched the Learning Management System (LMS) on a pilot basis in 11 colleges on Wednesday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the launch of the online system was held through the virtual mode from Civil Secretariat Jammu.
A live demonstration of the LMS was also given by three-degree colleges during the launch event.
LMS involves onboarding of teaching, learning, evaluation, inspection, and administration among a host of other activities of education institutes on an online platform.
The system helps bring transparency in the system and helps better collaboration through technology.
Kansal congratulated the pioneering colleges and lauded the efforts of all the concerned colleges for the timely implementation of the online system.
The Islamia College of Science and Commerce was especially lauded for taking the lead and mentoring other colleges in this regard.
Kansal said that LMS intends to improve both, learning and teaching outcomes.
He said that colleges would be progressively shifting of a complete suite of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions and the introduction of the LMS was only the first step in this direction.
All modules would eventually be made digital through ERP solutions, Kansal said.
He directed the colleges to streamline their LMS and consider both online as well as offline modes of education in implementation.
Kansal directed that the colleges ensure successful use of LMS and enable real-time monitoring of all academic activities, staff, student attendance, and other parameters.
He directed that provision for feedback by students be incorporated so that they could give feedback on the quality of instruction every week.
“Similarly, the teachers should also be enabled to evaluate the students’ learning through continuous evaluation including quizzes and tests,” Kansal said.
Elucidating on the benefits of LMS, he said that it would evolve as a peer-to-peer system that would help colleges bring consonance among them and eliminate geographical barriers.