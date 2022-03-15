Principal Secy SED pays surprise visit to Bishnah school

Jammu, Mar 15: Principal Secretary, School Education Department (SED), B K Singh Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Government Boys Higher Secondary School Bihnah to review the functioning of the institute.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Singh interacted with the staff and students of the school and enquired about the school’s working.
He inspected the school building, classrooms, and laboratories and instructed the concerned for improvement in the existing infrastructure and other necessary facilities.
Interacting with the students, Principal Secretary exhorted upon them to deeply understand the basic concepts of their subjects and work hard towards achieving excellence in academics.