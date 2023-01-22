Problems of govt teachers, ReK employees unresolved: AAP

In a press statement, Aam Aadmi Party’s spokesperson Nirmal Mahna said that education sector is backbone of society and it is instrumental in shaping the future of society and the least priority is given to this most important sector by Government in Jammu and Kashmir which is an unfortunate aspect.

“ Education sector should be one of the top prioritised sector in Government setup but things are contrary in Jammu and Kashmir where this important sector has been pushed to the wall darkening the education future of J&K,” Nirmal Mahna said.