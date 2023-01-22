Problems of govt teachers, ReK employees unresolved: AAP

Jammu, Jan 22: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday castigated Jammu and Kashmir government for leaving education sector on God’s mercy regarding issues of teachers of education department as well as employees posted in schools under Rehbr e Khel remaining unsolved since long.
In a press statement, Aam Aadmi Party’s spokesperson Nirmal Mahna said that education sector is backbone of society and it is instrumental in shaping the future of society and the least priority is given to this most important sector by Government in Jammu and Kashmir which is an unfortunate aspect.
“ Education sector should be one of the top prioritised sector in Government setup but things are contrary in Jammu and Kashmir where this important sector has been pushed to the wall darkening the education future of J&K,” Nirmal Mahna said.
Highlighting plight of Government teachers Nirmal Mahna said that teachers of school education department in Jammu and Kashmir are holding series of press conferences and meetings to highlight a number of their genuine issues that include a properly devised seniority mechanism, speedy promotion policy, fair transfer policy and filling vacant posts but no one in LG Government gives any listening ear.
“ It seem as if government wants these teachers to hit the roads like number of other employees,” she said.
Nirmal Mahna also gave a reference of plight of employees under Rehbr e Khel and said that these employees are recruited a couple of years ago are on protest at capital city to highlight their demands.
“ Unfortunately like a number of other employees, no one in Government is listening to them and ReK employees are left with no second option than to sit on roads and raise voice,” she added.
Nirmal Mahna while picking other loopholes in the education sector said that more than two third of government schools in Jammu and Kashmir are being run with shortage of infrastructure and basic requirements like desks are also not available nor the institutions have proper arrangements for extreme weather conditions.
She further said, “ Improper pupil teachers ratio and use of teachers in extra works further makes things worse but Government is following a mute spectator policy on all this leaving this important sector in a state of lurch.”
Aam Aadmi Party leader asked Jammu and Kashmir Government to come out of slumber and to take immediate steps for betterment of education sector in Jammu Kashmir so that people dependent on government education sector can be ensured basic facilities and amenities in institutes.