Proclamation notice issued against 2 accused in Poonch

Srinagar, May 1: Jammu and Kashmir Police Wednesday issued a proclamation notice against two persons accused of multiple offences, including in Sections under UA(P)A in Poonch.

The proclamation notice issued read that a proclamation was required regarding the appearance of accused persons Muhammad Liyaqat alias Billa, son of Muhammad Hussain of Khari Karmara, Haveli, Poonch and Muhammad Arshad alias Asif, son of Muhammad Rashid of Darabagyal Digwar, Terwan, Haveli, Poonch.

“The chargesheet in 69/2023 under Section 307, 120-B, 121, and 1211 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 7, 25, 26, and 27 of the Indian Arms Act, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substance Act 8(a), 21, 22, and 29 of the NDPS Act and 16, 18, 23, and 39 of the UA(P) Act of 1967 of Police Station Poonch and SIA Jammu was presented before the Court of Principal Sessions Judge, Poonch with the charge of Additional Sessions Judge, Poonch on November 24, 2024, against the accused Muhammad Liyaqat,” the proclamation notice read.

“The chargesheet was also presented against Muhammad Arshad who is absconding to avoid the execution of the arrest warrant duly issued by the Court of Principal Sessions Judge, Poonch with the charge of Additional Sessions Judge, Poonch.”

It read that a proclamation is made that the accused persons Muhammad Liyaqat and Muhammad Arshad are required to appear before the court within 30 days from the date of publication of the proclamation failing which proceedings under Section 83 CrPC would be initiated against them.