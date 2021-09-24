‘Procurement of goods, services mandatory through GeM’

As per fresh instructions, GeM Availability Report &Past Transaction Summary (GeMAR&PTS) would be a pre-requisite for “arriving at a decision by the competent authority for procurement of required goods and services by floating a bid outside GeM.” Financial Commissioner, (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department Atal Dulloo, IAS, thus, asked the administrative departments to strictly follow these instructions while resorting to procurement of goods and services outside GeM portal.

Quoting Rule 149 of the GFR-2017, which provides that “it is mandatory for the government departments to purchase goods and services through GeM only, if these are available there (on GeM)”, Dulloo stated that in order to effectively implement these provisions, “functionality for generating GeM Availability Report &Past Transaction Summary' (GeMAR&PTS) has been made available on GeM.”

He averred that this would greatly help and benefit the buyers and competent authorities in taking informed decisions in respect of availability of product, service on GeM.

“It is mandatory for a buyer to generate a GeM Availability Report and Past Transaction Summary (GeMAR&PTS) with a unique ID on GeM portal for procurement outside GeM. GeMAR&PTS shall be a pre-requisite for arriving at a decision by the competent authority for procurement of required goods and services by floating a bid outside GeM. However, in case it is not possible to extract GeMAR&PTS report due to urgency and non-functioning of GeM at that time or due to non- availability of internet connection, screenshots in such cases shall be placed in the procurement files along with details of reason or circumstances,” Dulloo directed.

He asked all Administrative Secretaries to direct their subordinate officers to follow these instructions strictly and cautioned, “The payment for purchases of goods and services shall be released by the treasuries only on the production of GeMAR&PTS report or screenshot” by the departments, in case of procurement of goods and services outside GeM portal.