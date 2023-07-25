Prof Ashutosh assigned additional charge of GMC Jammu Principal

In the meanwhile, Prof (Dr) Shashi Sudan Sharma has been posted as Secretary (Technical) in the Health and Medical Education (HME) Department.

“In the interest of administration and patient care, Prof (Dr) Shashi Sudan Sharma, Principal Government Medical College Jammu, is hereby transferred and posted as Secretary (Technical) in the Health and Medical Education Department, with immediate effect," read an order issued by Secretary J&K Health and Medical Education Department Bhupinder Kumar.