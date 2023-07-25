Prof Ashutosh assigned additional charge of GMC Jammu Principal
Jammu, July 25: J&K Government Tuesday ordered the transfer of Principal Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, Prof (Dr) Shashi Sudan Sharma and assigned the charge of her post to the Head Department of Radio Therapy, Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Gupta, in “additional to his own duties.”
In the meanwhile, Prof (Dr) Shashi Sudan Sharma has been posted as Secretary (Technical) in the Health and Medical Education (HME) Department.
“In the interest of administration and patient care, Prof (Dr) Shashi Sudan Sharma, Principal Government Medical College Jammu, is hereby transferred and posted as Secretary (Technical) in the Health and Medical Education Department, with immediate effect," read an order issued by Secretary J&K Health and Medical Education Department Bhupinder Kumar.
“Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Gupta, Head Department of Radio Therapy in Government Medical College, Jammu, shall hold the charge of the post of Principal, Government Medical College, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, for a period of one year or till further orders, whichever is earlier,” the order further read.
Prof Sharma was booked by Crime Branch Jammu for allegedly “tampering her age in documents to get undue advantage for getting admission in MBBS course at GMC Jammu.” She is presently on bail.