Prof Kumar appointed VC SMVD University; Dr Tripathi VC SKUAST, Jammu

Srinagar, May 19: The Chancellor on Friday appointed Prof Pragati Kumar as Vice Chancellor, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University(SMVDU) while Dr. Bhupendra Nath Tripathi was appointed as Vice Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST), Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor and chancellor of the two universities, Manoj Sinha issued two separate orders to the effect.

"In exercise of powers vested in me under Statute 2(1) in the Schedule of the Revised Statutes of the Jammu and Kashmir Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Act, 1999, I, Manoj Sinha, Chancellor, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra, hereby appoint Prof.

Pragati Kumar, Professor, Delhi Technological University, New Delhi as Vice Chancellor, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra for a period of 03 years with effect from the date on which he takes over charge, on the terms and conditions which are being notified separately, " said an order.