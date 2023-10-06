Programme on Brashtachar Mukt Campaign held

Jammu, Oct 6 : The NSS Unit Government Degree College Kunjwani, in collaboration with Career Counseling and placement cell, organised a one day programme on Bhrashtachar Mukt Campaign on the College campus today.
During the event Mayor Jammu, Rajinder Sharma addressed the students. He emphasized that it is imperative to understand that small efforts at the level of an individual can bring the wide spread change in society. The motive behind the campaign was to bring a change in the mindset and to follow the path of righteousness and eradicate the root cause of corruption from the society.
The Principal of the college welcomed the Mayor Jammu. Later, all the participants took a pledge to commit to work towards a corruption-free society.
Dr Neeru Sharma from the Department of English skillfully moderated the proceedings of the programme ensuring its smooth conduct. Prof Bushra Nizami NSS Programme Officer and Dr. Arti Pandoh Gupta Convener career counseling and placement cell coordinated the programme.