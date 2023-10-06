Programme on Brashtachar Mukt Campaign held

During the event Mayor Jammu, Rajinder Sharma addressed the students. He emphasized that it is imperative to understand that small efforts at the level of an individual can bring the wide spread change in society. The motive behind the campaign was to bring a change in the mindset and to follow the path of righteousness and eradicate the root cause of corruption from the society.

The Principal of the college welcomed the Mayor Jammu. Later, all the participants took a pledge to commit to work towards a corruption-free society.