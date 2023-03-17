Programme on role of weather forecasting in farming held at Sunderbani
Sunderbani, Mar 17: The Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) Rajouri under the banner of Sher e Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Jammu conducted an awareness programme for farmers on the role of weather forecasting in farming.
The event was organised under the aegis of the Directorate of Research of the University headed by Director Research Dr. R K Samnotra. The awareness event was funded by India Meteorological Department, New Delhi with the main objective to help farmers to manage weather related uncertainties in day-to-day agricultural activities.
Speakers at the awareness programme gave detailed information on the importance of timely agricultural operations based on the weather forecast in day-to-day activities.