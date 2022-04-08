Progress of Court cases of Illegal mining in river Tawi reviewed

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment, Sanjeev Verma; Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Anshul Garg; Director, Ecology, Environment & Remote Sensing, J&K; Member Secretary, Pollution Control Committee; Director, Geology & Mining, J&K; Managing Director, J&K Minerals Ltd.; Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control, Jammu; Joint Director, Geology and Mining; Senior Law Officer and District Mineral Officer, Jammu.

In the meeting, the Principal Secretary was informed about various steps taken by the Department for implementation of the directions of Court. It was informed that vide Government Order No. 15-MNG of 2021 dated 04-05-2021, a four member Committee under the Chairmanship of Director, Geology and Mining was constituted by the Government for in-depth examination of illegal mining activities and operations of Stone Crusher Units in violation of Rules in River Tawi.