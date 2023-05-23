Progress of development works reviewed  under Smart City Project in Jammu

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa; Director Tourism, Vivekanand Rai; CEO Jammu Smart City Limited, Rahul Yadav; VC JDA, Director Floriculture, SSP Traffic, Chief Engineers of JPDCL, Jal Shakti, besides senior officers of Fisheries and other concerned Departments.

During the meeting, it was informed that several projects have already been completed, including the installation of a musical fountain and a Light & Sound Show at Bahu Fort, while work is in progress on the Oceanarium at Bagh-e-Bahu and the Entry gate at Harki Pouri.