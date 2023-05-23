Progress of development works reviewed  under Smart City Project in Jammu

Jammu, May 23: Progress of development works was reviewed under Smart City Project in Jammu.
Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar today chaired a meeting to review the progress on the beautification project of the approach road to Bahu Fort and the development of amenities in the Bahu Fort area.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa; Director Tourism, Vivekanand Rai; CEO Jammu Smart City Limited, Rahul Yadav; VC JDA, Director Floriculture, SSP Traffic, Chief Engineers of JPDCL, Jal Shakti, besides senior officers of Fisheries and other concerned Departments.
During the meeting, it was informed that several projects have already been completed, including the installation of a musical fountain and a Light & Sound Show at Bahu Fort, while work is in progress on the Oceanarium at Bagh-e-Bahu and the Entry gate at Harki Pouri.
In addition to this, significant progress has been made on the beautification of the approach road to Bahu Fort and the construction of footpaths, drains and premixing of the approach road under the Junction Improvement Project.