Progress of developmental programmes  reviewed in Udhampur

Concerned officers were asked to take all possible measures to expedite the progress of ongoing works for their time-bound completion. Necessary directions were issued to the concerned officers to be more prompt and play a proactive role in executing all developmental works being carried out in the district.

While reviewing the scheme/sector-wise progress of various works, the DC stressed upon all the concerned officers to gear up the process for completion of targets and utilisation of 100% funds by the end of March. Executing agencies were directed to take effective steps for the timely completion of these projects on a mission mode for maximum results on the ground.