Progress of developmental programmes  reviewed in Udhampur

Udhampur, Mar 11: To review the progress of works being executed under the District Capex budget 2022-23, ADP, CSS and other development programmes undertaken by different departments in the district, Deputy Commissioner, Krittika Jyotsna convened a meeting of officers from various line departments at the Mini Conference Hall of the DC Office Complex.
The DC took a detailed review of the expenditure under various schemes and sought responses from the officers regarding the utilisation of funds under the District Capex and other flagship schemes. The DC informed that the district administration is committed to ensuring that all development projects/works are completed within a set timeline.
Concerned officers were asked to take all possible measures to expedite the progress of ongoing works for their time-bound completion. Necessary directions were issued to the concerned officers to be more prompt and play a proactive role in executing all developmental works being carried out in the district.
While reviewing the scheme/sector-wise progress of various works, the DC stressed upon all the concerned officers to gear up the process for completion of targets and utilisation of 100% funds by the end of March. Executing agencies were directed to take effective steps for the timely completion of these projects on a mission mode for maximum results on the ground.