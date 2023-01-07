Progress of MGNREGA, SBM, PMAY-G works reviewed in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 7: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa today convened a meeting of the Rural Development Department here in DC Office Complex to review the progress of works under MGNREGA besides the works being executed under Swachh Bharat Mission and PMAY-G.
CPO, Yoginder Katoch; ACD, Preeti Sharma; BDOs, besides other senior officers of the concerned department were present in the meeting.
At the outset, the ACD informed the chair regarding progress of the works under MGNREGA. It was informed that against a total 85059 job cards issued, 47228 job cards are active with 57110 workers availing the man-days. It was further apprised that Aadhaar Seeding of more than 85% Job Card Holders has been done.
The Deputy Commissioner was further apprised about the progress of the works under MGNREGA, including water conservation and water harvesting, rural connectivity and sanitation, development of play fields at each Panchayat, construction of Panchayat Ghars, renovation of traditional water bodies, flood control and protection etc.