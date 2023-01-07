Progress of MGNREGA, SBM, PMAY-G works reviewed in Jammu

CPO, Yoginder Katoch; ACD, Preeti Sharma; BDOs, besides other senior officers of the concerned department were present in the meeting.

At the outset, the ACD informed the chair regarding progress of the works under MGNREGA. It was informed that against a total 85059 job cards issued, 47228 job cards are active with 57110 workers availing the man-days. It was further apprised that Aadhaar Seeding of more than 85% Job Card Holders has been done.