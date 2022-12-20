Progress of plan reviewed

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation, Rahul Yadav; Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Athar Amir; VC LCMA, VC Jammu Development Authority, VC Srinagar Development Authority, Director Urban Local Bodies Kashmir, Director Urban Local Bodies Jammu and other senior officers of the department both in person and through video conferencing.

Addressing the officers, the Principal Secretary said that PM Gati-Shakti JK Master Plan will enable us to have visibility of each other’s activities providing critical data while planning and executing projects in a comprehensive manner. He added that the plan will also help in faster implementation of projects by obviating need for mid-course corrections and revisions in project features.