Progress of plan reviewed

Jammu, Dec 20: Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD), Dheeraj Gupta today chaired a meeting to review progress on implementation of Deliverables of PM Gati-Shakti JK Master Plan across J&K at Civil Secretariat here.
The meeting was attended by Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation, Rahul Yadav; Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Athar Amir; VC LCMA, VC Jammu Development Authority, VC Srinagar Development Authority, Director Urban Local Bodies Kashmir, Director Urban Local Bodies Jammu and other senior officers of the department both in person and through video conferencing.
Addressing the officers, the Principal Secretary said that PM Gati-Shakti JK Master Plan will enable us to have visibility of each other’s activities providing critical data while planning and executing projects in a comprehensive manner. He added that the plan will also help in faster implementation of projects by obviating need for mid-course corrections and revisions in project features.
The Principal Secretary emphasized upon the officers to work in mission mode and execute the works in full pace under the deliverables assigned to H&UDD. He asked them to upload the data of all completed works on PM Gati-Shakti portal which should GIS mapped.
Dheeraj further emphasized upon the officers to maintain coordination and synergy between themselves so that the deliverables assigned to department are achieved timely and subsequently the progress is uploaded on PM Gati-Shakti portal.
While reviewing progress of unique IDs for assets under JMC and SMC, the Principal Secretary emphasized upon the Commissioners of both corporations to complete the process timely so that the project is launched. He highlighted that this system will help in effective and better public service delivery. During the meeting, both the Commissioners informed the Principal Secretary about the progress achieved on different ongoing works and other developmental projects.