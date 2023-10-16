Progress on Delhi Katra Expressway, Ring Road works reviewed

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya; Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rakesh Minhas; Deputy Commissioner Samba, Abhishek Sharma; Regional Officer NHAI, Chief Engineer JPDCL, ACR Reasi, Project Directors of NHAI and other concerned officers.

The Div Com thoroughly examined the progress of work on the Delhi-Amritsar Katra Expressway and the Jammu Ring Road Project. It was informed that work was in progress in all executed packages.