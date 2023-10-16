Progress on Delhi Katra Expressway, Ring Road works reviewed

Jammu, Oct 16: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today chaired a meeting of concerned Deputy Commissioners and officers of NHAI to review the progress of work on Delhi Amritsar Katra Expressway project and Jammu Ring Road Project.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya; Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rakesh Minhas; Deputy Commissioner Samba, Abhishek Sharma; Regional Officer NHAI, Chief Engineer JPDCL, ACR Reasi, Project Directors of NHAI and other concerned officers.
The Div Com thoroughly examined the progress of work on the Delhi-Amritsar Katra Expressway and the Jammu Ring Road Project. It was informed that work was in progress in all executed packages.
The Div Com also reviewed land acquisition, disbursement of compensation. He instructed the concerned Deputy Commissioners to resolve land issues, bottlenecks if any on priority for smooth execution of work on prestigious road projects. He also directed them for completing the disbursement of land acquisition compensation in a time-bound manner.