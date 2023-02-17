Progress on development works reviewed

Jammu, Feb 17: Secretary, Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department, Bhupinder Kumar, today reviewed progress on ongoing departmental development works in a meeting held here at Civil Secretariat.
Joint Director Planning, Rajeev Bhushan, gave a detailed presentation highlighting physical and financial status of various ongoing health infrastructure projects besides new proposals and deliverables for the next financial year.
The meeting had a threadbare discussion on status of expenditure on development works during the financial year 2022-23.
Secretary issued directions to all the HODs to ensure that the available funds are utilized optimally and the works targeted for completion in the current financial year be completed. He also impressed upon the HoDs to hold frequent review meetings with executing agencies to resolve bottlenecks and ensure timely completion of development works.
He also took stock of status of various projects being projected by the HoDs under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).
It was informed that around 30 projects have been identified for various districts under the scheme and the same are being finalized in consultation with the respective district/block level committees.
Secretary asked the officers to expedite submission of these projects, duly vetted by the designated committees, to the Social Welfare Department for its subsequent approval by the Government of India.
He emphasized that the public health delivery should be object oriented and as such the deliverables of the department should be quantified and firmed up. This shall enable monitoring of public service health delivery and address the areas critical to the public health, he added.
Principals of Government Medical Colleges, Principals of Dental Colleges, Mission Director NHM, Director Finance H&ME, Director Coordination New GMCs, Director Ayush J&K, Director Health Services Kashmir, senior officers of H&ME department besides Chief Engineer PWD Jammu/Kashmir and representatives from the executing agencies including JKPCC, Housing Board, Police Housing Corporation, UEED and ERA participated in the meeting.