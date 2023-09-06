Progress on Jammu City beautification works reviewed

At the outset, the Div Com reviewed in detail the ongoing works, development projects executed in the city.

The Div Com reviewed the works executed at Bahu Fort premises. CEO JSCL and VC JDA apprised the Div Com that most of the work has been completed while finishing work is in progress

The Div Com directed JSCL and JDA to expedite the ongoing works and ensure their completion before the upcoming Navratras.