Progress on SSR of electoral rolls reviewed

Ramban, Dec 21: Commissioner Secretary Cooperatives, ARI & Trainings Departments, Yasha Mudgal, who is also the Electoral Roll Observer, conducted her second visit to Ramban to evaluate the strides made under the Special Summary Revision-2024 of Electoral Rolls in the district.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, provided a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing works related to SSR of Photo Electoral Rolls in the district.

Commending the District Administration team including Election Officers and team of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Mudgal applauded their efforts in surpassing targets under SSR-2024. She praised the BLOs for achieving a commendable milestone of registering an additional 6500 female voters, surpassing the set target and contributing towards an improved gender ratio.

Commissioner Secretary reviewed the progress achieved in the district under SSR-2023. Seeking details about the influx of fresh applications, claims, and objections, she impressed for ensuring a thorough and transparent electoral process. Addressing the previous meeting’s directives, Commissioner Secretary stressed the urgency for Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) to promptly dispose of claims and objections in accordance with Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, expediting the process to meet set targets.