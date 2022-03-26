Prominent NC leader Bharti Sharma, supporters join BJP

Devender Rana said that such a mindset had no place now anymore, as deceit and double standards in politics have outlived their age. Those believing in remaining the cradle of power by India bashing must come of age and stop behaving like ostriches as their political gimmickry and reactionary politics stands fully exposed before the people, who want development, jobs, roads, dependable power and water supply. This has never been their agenda whether in or outside the government. Instead they have been dividing the people and the regions to push themselves in the system of governance, he added.

Rana urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to isolate the political class with vested interest and to come under the umbrella of the BJP for holistic and inclusive development as per the visionary agenda of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. It is time for the people of J&K to become a part of India’s growth story in an era when the nation is becoming a global leader and treading the path of emerging as a super power. He said the mere thought of being the part of the largest political party of the world in the largest democracy in the comity of nations.