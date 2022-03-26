Prominent NC leader Bharti Sharma, supporters join BJP

Hiranagar, Mar 26 : Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said nationalism has become core of Indian political discourse, adding that there can not be "ifs and buts" except the nation being first above everything else.
“Gone are the days when politicians used to swear by India in New Delhi and hobnobbing with enemies of the nation back their homes”, Rana said while referring to a senior minister in Jammu and Kashmir “harbouring terrorists behind Akshardham Temple attack in his south Kashmir native home in 2003, where they had strategised the attack that killed 33 innocent devotees.” He advised those wanting to serve the people to learn saying goodbye to politics of deceit, deception and treachery. Hobnobbing with terrorists, separatists and secessionists is actually just a tip of the iceberg of what the Valley has seen in three decades, he added.
He was speaking at a function held to welcome the senior National Conference leader Bharti Sharma along with his supporters into the BJP at Hiranagar this morning, in the presence of Pradesh Vice President Yudhvir Sethi and General Secretary Dr Devender Manyal.
Devender Rana said that such a mindset had no place now anymore, as deceit and double standards in politics have outlived their age. Those believing in remaining the cradle of power by India bashing must come of age and stop behaving like ostriches as their political gimmickry and reactionary politics stands fully exposed before the people, who want development, jobs, roads, dependable power and water supply. This has never been their agenda whether in or outside the government. Instead they have been dividing the people and the regions to push themselves in the system of governance, he added.
Rana urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to isolate the political class with vested interest and to come under the umbrella of the BJP for holistic and inclusive development as per the visionary agenda of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. It is time for the people of J&K to become a part of India’s growth story in an era when the nation is becoming a global leader and treading the path of emerging as a super power. He said the mere thought of being the part of the largest political party of the world in the largest democracy in the comity of nations.
“The joining of the public spirited leaders like Bharti Sharma is the acknowledgement to the reality of the BJP being the party of the masses”, Rana said, adding that this is the biggest strength of the Jan Andolan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end deprivation and to ensure empowerment of every segment of the larger Indian society. Jammu and Kashmir cannot lag behind as it has resolved to come out of the dark tunnel of exploitation to the new era of peace, progress and development, Rana said.
Welcoming the new entrants, BJP Pradesh Vice President Yudhvir Sethi referred to the initiatives taken by the Centre under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regard to development of Jammu and Kashmir.